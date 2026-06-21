Burqa row unfolds on NEET re-test day: ‘Exam doesn’t matter, my identity does,’ says candidate; NTA clarifies

The NEET-UG re-examination is being held on Sunday at centres across India and abroad under strict security arrangements to ensure a smooth conduct of the test.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the re-test after the original exam held on May 3 was cancelled due to an ongoing investigation into a question paper leak.

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The exam started at 2 PM and is scheduled to end at 5:15 PM. Candidates with disabilities who are eligible for compensatory time will be permitted to continue until 6:20 PM. However, several candidates and their families reported facing difficulties in commuting to their exam centres.

A student from Rajasthan has alleged that she was prevented from entering an examination centre in Ajmer because she was wearing a burqa. Speaking to reporters, she claimed that officials refused her entry on that ground.

According to ANI, the candidate said she had worn the same attire during the May 3 exam as well, when she was not stopped from entering the centre.

A candidate, named Kulsum Bano, told ANI, “I have come from Beawar to take the NEET exam. When I took the exam on May 3rd, I was in the same attire then as I am now: wearing a burqa and a dupatta. Initially, they said I would have to remove the dupatta to enter; then they insisted I had to remove the burqa as well. If the NTA has permitted us, these people cannot stop us... If I am to take the exam and they don't allow me in this attire, then I simply won't take it... It is shameful that they are messing with 18-year-olds like this... The exam doesn't matter to me; what matters is my 'burqa' and my identity.”

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However, CO North Shivam Joshi says, "Students were admitted strictly according to the scheduled time, and the entry gates are now closed. The issue regarding the Burqa has also been resolved. There was some lack of clarity regarding certain rules, which was subsequently clarified by senior officials, settling the matter. Apart from this, there are no disputes at the examination centre, and all students have been admitted peacefully."

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In response to the allegations made by the student and her father, the National Testing Agency clarified that the candidate was permitted to enter the examination centre and sit for the re-exam.

The examination is being held across 5,440 centres in 551 cities within India, as well as 14 centres overseas. It is conducted in English and 12 Indian languages. According to the NTA, more than 95,000 examination rooms are under CCTV surveillance.

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Officials said a total of 1,38,560 CCTV cameras have been installed, with live monitoring carried out at the national, state, and ministry levels. To prevent electronic malpractice, 51,311 signal jammers have also been deployed.

Ahead of the re-exam, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan urged candidates to appear without fear or stress. Speaking at a yoga event at Delhi University on International Day of Yoga, he expressed full confidence in the NTA, state and district administrations, the education system, and students.

If I am to take the exam and they don't allow me in this attire, then I simply won't take it... It is shameful that they are messing with 18-year-olds like this.

He also appealed to the public not to engage in actions that could harm students’ mental well-being, stressing that the future of the country’s youth should not be jeopardised.

(With inputs from agencies)

Key Takeaways The incident highlights the intersection of cultural identity and educational regulations.

Clarifying rules and consistent application is crucial in examination protocols to prevent unnecessary distress among students.

The NTA aims to ensure a secure examination environment while addressing students' personal beliefs and practices.

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India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home Burqa row unfolds on NEET re-test day: ‘Exam doesn’t matter, my identity does,’ says candidate; NTA clarifies