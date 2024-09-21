Bus accident in Jammu and Kashmir: In Budgam district, a bus carrying BSP personnel for election duty fell into a gorge, resulting in death of 4 jawans and injuries to 28. Check latest updates here.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district, a bus carrying Border Security Force (BSF) personnel for election duty met a fatal accident on Friday, September 20. According to officials, the vehicle fell into a gorge.
In the fatal accident, a civilian driver was also injured, ANI reported.
Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Kashmir Zone, V K Birdi, the IG of the BSF's Kashmir Frontier, Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir, SSP Srinagar, SSP Budgam, DC Budgam, and other senior officers paid a visit to the hospital where the injured jawans were admitted.