In Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district, a bus carrying Border Security Force (BSF) personnel for election duty met a fatal accident on Friday, September 20. According to officials, the vehicle fell into a gorge.

Expressing remorse over the incident, Jammu and Kashmir police chief R R Swain in a statement said, “We mourn the loss of these dedicated soldiers who tirelessly served the nation. We pray for the speedy recovery of the injured and assured them of all necessary support and assistance by the Jammu and Kashmir Police."

In the fatal accident, a civilian driver was also injured, ANI reported.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Kashmir Zone, V K Birdi, the IG of the BSF's Kashmir Frontier, Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir, SSP Srinagar, SSP Budgam, DC Budgam, and other senior officers paid a visit to the hospital where the injured jawans were admitted.