Bus accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam kills 4 jawans, injures 28 ahead of assembly polls - Top 10 updates

Written By Fareha Naaz

Bus accident in Jammu and Kashmir: In Budgam district, a bus carrying BSP personnel for election duty fell into a gorge, resulting in death of 4 jawans and injuries to 28. Check latest updates here.

Bus accident in Jammu and Kashmir: A tragic accident occurred in Budgam district when a bus carrying BSF personnel for election duty plunged into a gorge (representative image).

In Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district, a bus carrying Border Security Force (BSF) personnel for election duty met a fatal accident on Friday, September 20. According to officials, the vehicle fell into a gorge.

  • According to PTI report, the bus was carrying 35 BSF jawans for election duty for the second phase of Assembly polls. The second phase of Assembly elections will be held on September 25.
  • However, according to India Today report, the incident left as many as 4 BSF troopers dead while 28 others sustained injuries.

  • Three of the deceased jawans were identified as Dayanand, Ram Ajadiya Singh, and Sukh Basi Lal, News 18 reported.
  • According to ANI report, 2 troopers who sustained serious injuries are undergoing treatment.
  • Meanwhile, the condition of other troopers was reported to be stable who are currently undergoing treatment in City Hospital.

  • Expressing remorse over the incident, Jammu and Kashmir police chief R R Swain in a statement said, “We mourn the loss of these dedicated soldiers who tirelessly served the nation. We pray for the speedy recovery of the injured and assured them of all necessary support and assistance by the Jammu and Kashmir Police."
  • In the fatal accident, a civilian driver was also injured, ANI reported.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Kashmir Zone, V K Birdi, the IG of the BSF's Kashmir Frontier, Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir, SSP Srinagar, SSP Budgam, DC Budgam, and other senior officers paid a visit to the hospital where the injured jawans were admitted.

