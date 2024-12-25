Uttarakhand CM PS Dhami expressed condolences for the four lives lost in a bus accident near Bhimtal. The injured are receiving treatment at Sushila Tiwari Government Hospital, Haldwani, with additional medical support from AIIMS Rishikesh.

Uttarakhand bus accident: At least 4 died, and 23 others were injured after a bus fell into a 1,500 feet deep gorge in Uttarakhand's Bhimtal. Uttarakhand CM PS Dhami condoled the death of 4 people.

"The news of the death of 4 people in the unfortunate bus accident near Bhimtal is extremely heart-rending...The seriously injured people are being treated at Sushila Tiwari Government Hospital, Haldwani, and a team of doctors from AIIMS Rishikesh has also been sent to Haldwani. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of all the injured," PS Dhami wrote on X.

The Uttarakhand roadways bus, carrying 27 passengers, was travelling from Almora to Haldwani when the driver lost control. As a result, the vehicle to plunge into a 1,500-foot deep gorge, injuring 24 passengers, officials said.

Uttarakhand bus accident: Rescue operations underway The accident occurred on the Bhimtal-Ranibagh road, after which the police quickly arrived at the scene and began rescue operations, as per multiple reports. The injured passengers were assisted by the police and locals, who used ropes to help them.

Bhowali Circle Officer Sumit Pandey reported that the injured are being taken to the Community Health Centre in Bhimtal, with some in critical condition. The injured are being pulled out of the gorge with the help of ropes, he added, reported PTI.

Relief and rescue operations have been launched with the help of locals, and 15 ambulances have arrived from Haldwani to assist, reported PTI.

Uttarakhand news: School bus accident In another incident in Uttarakhand, a school bus carrying 45 students met with an accident on December 24. The bus was travelling from Bageshwar to Dehradun, and reportedly lost control on the road.

A 16-year-old girl, whose leg was trapped in the wreckage, was safely rescued. A joint operation by the SDRF and district police ensured that all the students were evacuated without any major injuries.