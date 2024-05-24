Bus accident on Ambala-Delhi National Highway: 7 dead, 20 injured
- In a bus accident on the Ambala-Delhi-Jammu National Highway, seven people were reported dead while twenty others suffered injuries, reported ANI
Ambala Cantt. Civil Hospital, Dr. Kaushal Kumar, "Seven people died and more than 20 people were injured in a bus accident on the Ambala-Delhi-Jammu National Highway."
This is a developing story, more details awaited….
