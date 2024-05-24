Hello User
Bus accident on Ambala-Delhi National Highway: 7 dead, 20 injured

Bus accident on Ambala-Delhi National Highway: 7 dead, 20 injured

Livemint

  • In a bus accident on the Ambala-Delhi-Jammu National Highway, seven people were reported dead while twenty others suffered injuries, reported ANI

In a bus accident on the Ambala-Delhi-Jammu National Highway, seven people were reported dead while twenty others suffered injuries, reported ANI

Ambala Cantt. Civil Hospital, Dr. Kaushal Kumar, "Seven people died and more than 20 people were injured in a bus accident on the Ambala-Delhi-Jammu National Highway."

This is a developing story, more details awaited….

