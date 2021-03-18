Bus carrying around 100 passengers overturns on Yamuna Expressway in Agra1 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2021, 06:19 AM IST
14 passengers sustained injuries and were rushed to a hospital.
A private bus carrying around 100 passengers overturned on Yamuna Expressway in Khandauli area today, police said.
Archana Singh, Circle Officer, Etmadpur said 14 passengers sustained injuries and were rushed to a hospital.
Further details are awaited.
