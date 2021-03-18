Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Bus carrying around 100 passengers overturns on Yamuna Expressway in Agra

Bus carrying around 100 passengers overturns on Yamuna Expressway in Agra

Photo: ANI
1 min read . 06:19 AM IST Staff Writer

14 passengers sustained injuries and were rushed to a hospital.

A private bus carrying around 100 passengers overturned on Yamuna Expressway in Khandauli area today, police said.

A private bus carrying around 100 passengers overturned on Yamuna Expressway in Khandauli area today, police said.

Archana Singh, Circle Officer, Etmadpur said 14 passengers sustained injuries and were rushed to a hospital.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

States sue Joe Biden in bid to revive Keystone XL pipeline

1 min read . 06:43 AM IST

'Boost to e-mobility': Indian Oil partners with Israel's Phinergy to manufacture metal-air batteries

2 min read . 06:35 AM IST

In a first, 4 passengers deboarded from flight for not following Covid protocols

1 min read . 06:31 AM IST

Salary row: Resident doctors of Hindu Rao to be on mass casual leave today

1 min read . 06:05 AM IST

Archana Singh, Circle Officer, Etmadpur said 14 passengers sustained injuries and were rushed to a hospital.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

States sue Joe Biden in bid to revive Keystone XL pipeline

1 min read . 06:43 AM IST

'Boost to e-mobility': Indian Oil partners with Israel's Phinergy to manufacture metal-air batteries

2 min read . 06:35 AM IST

In a first, 4 passengers deboarded from flight for not following Covid protocols

1 min read . 06:31 AM IST

Salary row: Resident doctors of Hindu Rao to be on mass casual leave today

1 min read . 06:05 AM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Further details are awaited.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.