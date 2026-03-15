Bus carrying Indian pilgrims plunges down slope killing seven in Nepal's Gandaki

A bus transporting Indian pilgrims went off the road and tumbled down a slope in central Nepal, resulting in the deaths of seven people and injuring several others, according to police, PTI reported.

The accident occurred on Saturday in Gandaki Province.

A microbus carrying pilgrims was returning from Manakamana Temple when it plunged off the road in Gorkha District, according to the police.

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Suraj Aryal, head of the District Traffic Police Office in Gorkha District, said the victims included two women and five men, all Indian nationals who had been traveling to Manakamana for worship.

Bharat Bahadur BK, chief of the district police office, identified the deceased as Muthu Kumar (58), Anamalik (58), Meenakshi (59), Sivagami (53), Vijayal (57), Meena (58), and Tamilarsi (60).

Seven other injured passengers have been rescued and are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Anbukhaireni, reported the Kathmandu Post.

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The driver of the electric bus escaped unharmed, while his assistant was injured in the incident, according to the Himalayan Times.

The police added that further investigation is underway.