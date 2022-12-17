Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Bus carrying school children overturns in UP's Prayagraj; several injured

Bus carrying school children overturns in UP's Prayagraj; several injured

1 min read . 01:40 PM ISTANI
The injured were immediately rushed to hospitals.

Several school children were injured in Uttar Pradesh after their bus overturned while on its way to Prayagraj from Jaunpur on Saturday.

Over a dozen schoolchildren in Uttar Pradesh were injured on Saturday after their bus overturned while on its way to Prayagraj from Jaunpur.

"A bus, carrying school children, overturned in Saidabad's Bhiski village near Handia Police Station, leaving over a dozen children of Kanti Devi Public School injured," Abhishek Aggrawal, ACP, Ganga Paar said.

"It was learned that the students were on a tour when the incident took place," Paar added.

The injured were immediately rushed to hospitals.

Further information is awaited. 

