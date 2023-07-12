A woman lost her life and 19 individuals sustained injuries when a bus belonging to the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) fell into a deep gorge in Nashik district on Wednesday.

As reported by PTI citing officials, the injured have been promptly taken to a government-run hospital for medical treatment. The incident unfolded near a Ganesh temple at Vani, located in the Kalwan taluka, specifically on the Saptashrungi Garh ghat section.

During the night of Tuesday, an MSRTC bus arrived at Saptashrungi Garh after travelling from Khamgaon in Buldhana district.

However, on Wednesday morning, while the bus was returning, the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to plunge into a 150-foot-deep gorge, according to the official. The incident prompted local residents, police, and other agencies to quickly respond and initiate rescue and search operations at the scene.

(With inputs from agencies)