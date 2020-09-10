Bus services between Uttar Pradesh and Delhi to resume today

Bus services between Uttar Pradesh and Delhi to resume today1 min read . 08:30 AM IST
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given permission for resumption of inter-state bus services to Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi
The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday gave its nod to the resumption of interstate bus services.
"In a bid to provide easy and accessible transportation to the public, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given permission for resumption of inter-state bus services to Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi," the Chief Minister's Office said in a tweet in Hindi.
In a statement, Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) Managing Director Raj Shekhar said, "Buses will leave for Delhi from September 10 onwards, while those for Haryana and Rajasthan will depart from September 11 onwards."
He said field officers have been asked to make necessary advance preparations, so that smooth and timely operations can be started.
