Bus services continue to be hit in Karnataka, RTC workers strike enters 6th day

Amid threats of tough action, 'no work no pay', few RTC employees have returned to work and are operating buses on some routes in the city and different parts of the state.

Bus services in Karnataka were hit for the sixth consecutive day as the strike by the employees of the road transport corporations on wage related issues continued on Monday. With a deadlock between the government and employees of the four transport corporations in the state, over their demand for wages as per the 6th Pay Commission continuing, majority of the workers did not turn up for work, resulting in buses remaining off road, affecting commuters.

Ugadi and office-goers

People wanting to travel to their native for celebrating Ugadi on Tuesday and office-goers were the most affected.

Private buses, mini buses, maxi cabs and other passenger transport vehicles, whom authorities have roped in to manage the crisis and help commuters, were seen providing services to passengers in different parts of the city and the state.

Metro trains, autos

Metro trains, autos and cabs were also being largely used for commuting within the city.

Return to work to get paid

Accusing the government of not paying their March salary, thereby affecting their family's Ugadi celebrations, they said, employees who have returned to work are being paid.

RTCs that have been warning employees against continuing with the strike, have started taking action against trainee and probationary employees by dismissing them for absence from work and not responding to notices.

