'Buses coming from UP, Haryana...': Minister Gopal Rai on why pollution is increasing in Delhi
On steps being taken, the Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai said that Commission for Air Quality Management has directed that only CNG, electric, and BS-VI buses would be permitted from November 1
National Capital New Delhi saw its overall air quality drop to ‘very poor’ category with Air Quality Index (AQI) at 322, as per SAFAR data at 1:00 pm on October 29. The overall air quality in Delhi on Sunday morning was in ‘very poor’ category with AQI at around 309 at 8:00 am, SAFAR's data showed.