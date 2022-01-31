The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting of the Rajya Sabha will be held on Tuesday, reported news agency ANI .

Meanwhile, the upper house adjourned on Monday to recommence after the presentation of the Union Budget in Lok Sabha.

“The sitting of the Rajya Sabha will commence after one hour of the conclusion of the presentation of the Union Budget in Lok Sabha on 1 February," said M Venkaiah Naidu, the chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

The budget session in the parliament commenced on Monday with the presentation of the Economic Survey 2021-22 along with the Statistical Appendix in both Houses.

The President addressed both Houses of Parliament assembled together at 11 am on Monday.

Besides, obituary references to the passing away of sitting member Dr Mahendra Prasad; ex-members Jayanta Roy, Debendra Nath Barman, M Moses, Ganeshwar Kusum; and legendary Kathak dancer Pandit Birju Maharaj were also made by Venkaiah Naidu.

MPs observed a one-minute silence and prayed for the personalities.

Secretary-General laid on the table, a statement (in English and Hindi) showing the Bills passed by the Houses of Parliament during the Two Hundred and Fifty-fifth Session of the Rajya Sabha and assented to by the President.

Subject to exigencies of Government Business, the Session is likely to conclude on 8 April 2022.

