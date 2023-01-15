Business confidence jumps to a 2-year high in Oct-Dec

Business confidence jumps to a 2-year high in Oct-Dec2 min read . 11:15 PM IST
Business confidence rose to a near two-year high in the December quarter, reflecting optimism that India will escape the worst of the global economic turmoil
Business confidence in India rose to a near two-year high in the December quarter, a survey by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) showed, reflecting optimism that India will escape the worst of the global economic turmoil.
The latest CII Business Confidence Index (BCI) jumped to 67.6 in the fiscal third quarter from 62.2 in the preceding quarter, even as much of the world braces for an impending recession in advanced economies.
At a time global growth is slowing due to tightening financial conditions and geopolitical tensions, 73% of the survey respondents said they expect only a moderate impact of the global slowdown on the Indian economy.
About 86% attributed the government’s infrastructure focus as the reason for their confidence, followed by higher tax collections and good consumption recovery.
The majority of respondents (70%) said the economy would expand in a range of 6.5% to 7.5% in FY23 (compared to last fiscal year’s 8.7%), in line with the first advance estimates, which put it at 7%. However, growth is expected to moderate further in FY24 on global headwinds.
The Reserve Bank of India has steadily raised interest rates since May 2022 to curb inflation.
Unsurprisingly, nearly half of the respondents (47%) said they had already started feeling the impact of the rate hikes on economic activity.
High-interest rates have impinged on private investment levels, too.
Currently, most of the heavy lifting to support growth is being done by public capex, with private capex playing a supporting role.
In addition to high borrowing costs, the prevailing heightened uncertainty has prevented companies from advancing their investment plans.
Still, nearly all respondents (90%) said their company’s investment cycle would recover during the next financial year, with around 52% expecting the recovery during the first half of the next fiscal and about 37% by the second half. This is further strengthened by the fact that half of the respondents said the capacity utilization levels in their companies would range from 75-100% during the December quarter.
Apart from reinvigorating investments, another key area of focus for policymakers has been accelerating rural incomes, given the size of the rural economy.
The latter took a significant hit, especially after the second wave of the pandemic and the more recent spike in inflation. Given its bearing on the overall economy, a recovery in rural demand is eagerly awaited, and about 60% said rural consumption would rebound in the next fiscal.
With a resumption of business activity, expectations for the December quarter have improved, as the majority of the respondents anticipate an increase in sales (60%) and the count of new orders (55%).
Consequently, the profit outlook for the quarter has strengthened as nearly half of the respondents (47%) predicted an increase in profit margins, despite the majority indicating high input costs.
Nonetheless, input price pressures, though still elevated, have moderated from the previous fiscal, with 51% expecting raw material costs to remain elevated during the December quarter compared to 59% in the previous quarter.