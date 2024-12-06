BENGALURU, India, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The French Tech Days India 2024, organized by Business France in collaboration with the Paris region, between the 17 – 21 November 2024, has successfully concluded, marking a significant milestone in strengthening France-India ties in the tech sector. The event provided French tech companies with a platform to expand their presence in India, one of the world's largest and most dynamic technology ecosystems. Held alongside the prestigious Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS), French Tech Days 2024 brought together top French tech companies and Indian industry leaders, investors, and partners. The event featured a robust programme, including tailored B2B meetings, technical visits, and opportunities for innovation exchange, which enabled French companies to forge valuable partnerships and explore new opportunities within India's growing tech sector. Highlights from the Visit Include: • Schneider Smart Factory: The delegation visited Schneider Electric's Smart Factory, where they witnessed innovative advancements in automation, digital transformation, and industrial IoT. This technical visit offered an in-depth look at Schneider's innovative solutions driving the future of manufacturing. • Infosys Innovation Network: The delegation also engaged with the innovation teams at Infosys, one of India's leading IT services companies. During the interaction, French companies explored potential collaborations and discussed emerging technologies in advanced AI, cybersecurity, quantum, and autonomous machines. • B2B Meetings: French companies had the opportunity to engage in tailored business meetings with Indian counterparts, exploring partnerships in sectors including, AgriTech,MedTech, Ed tech, clean tech, AI and IoT. These meetings helped create a roadmap for future collaborations, with many companies already in discussions for joint ventures, investment opportunities, and technology exchanges. • Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS): As a centrepiece of the event, the delegation attended the Bengaluru Tech Summit, which included B2B meetings, exhibition tour and the 'Vive la Tech: French Ideas, Global Impact!' session. This session, dedicated to highlighting the impact of French innovation on a global scale, allowed French companies to pitch their solutions to Indian partners and investors, further fostering collaboration between the two countries. • French Tech Night: The French Tech Night, hosted at the French Consulate in Bengaluru, served as a major networking event where French and Indian tech leaders came together to discuss new opportunities, innovations, and future collaborations. The evening featured pitches from the French delegation companies, followed by a networking cocktail reception. Delegation from France: Alexandra Dublanche, Vice-President of the Paris region and President of Choose Paris Region, led a distinguished delegation that displayed seven innovative companies. These businesses, including ELDIM, BRAD, and Dolk, exemplify the region's excellence in tech innovation and are now poised to expand their footprint in India. This delegation further reinforced the strong ties between the Paris region and Karnataka's tech ecosystem, opening doors for new partnerships and collaborations. Estelle David, Director of Business France India, commented on the success of the event: "French Tech Days 2024 has been a pivotal moment for strengthening the technological ties between India and France. The technical visits to Schneider Electric and Infosys, alongside our participation in the Bengaluru Tech Summit, have demonstrated the vast potential for collaboration. The Indian market presents numerous opportunities for French companies, and we are excited to see the relationships formed here evolve into impactful, long-lasting partnerships." Participating French Tech Companies: • ELDIM : Leaders in optical technologies specializing in screen and surface analysis. • BRAD technologies : AgriTech innovators using AI and IoT to optimize soil health and farming processes. • Airnity : Innovators in automotive connectivity through multi-cloud platforms. • Ecomesure : Providers of connected solutions for air quality monitoring, especially relevant to India's pollution concerns. • Dolk Healthcare : MedTech specialists in advanced sensors for heart attack diagnostics. • Mediawen : Cloud-based transcription and translation solutions for multilingual content. • Studely : Fintech providing financial services for international students, facilitating access to education abroad. French Tech Days India 2024 has opened new doors for collaboration, and Business France remains committed to supporting the international growth of French tech companies, particularly in fast-growing markets like India. About Business France Business France is the public consulting business serving the international development of the French economy. It is responsible for fostering export-led growth by French businesses, as well as promoting and facilitating foreign investment in France. It promotes France's firms, business image and nationwide economic attractiveness as an investment location and runs the VIE international internship program. Business France has more than 1,400 personnel, both in France and in 53 countries throughout the world. In 2023, support from Business France made it possible to generate EUR3.3 billion in additional export revenues for French SMEs and mid-size companies, accounting for more than 27,111 jobs created or planned. Business France supported 58% of the 1,815 foreign investment decisions in 2023, accounting for 67% of the 59,254 jobs created or maintained nationwide. (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR