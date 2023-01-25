Live News Updates: AK Antony's son quits Cong over BBC documentary row
AK Antony's son Anil Antony has resigned from Congress after he vociferously aired his views regarding condemning BBC for its documentary on Gujarat riots claiming, "Despite large differences with BJP, I think those in (India) placing views of BBC, a (Britain's) state sponsored channel with a long history of (India) prejudices, and of Jack Straw, the brain behind the Iraq war, over (India) institutions is setting a dangerous precedence will undermine our sovereignty.'
A fire broke out in a 29-floor residential building in Mumbai on Wednesday, following which four people suffered from suffocation and were hospitalised, officials said. The blaze erupted at around 1.45 am in a common passage on the 24th floor of Shivshakti building in Lokhandwala complex in suburban Andheri and caused thick smoke, they said.
Ships searching in wind-whipped waters between South Korea and Japan have picked up at least 12 of the 22 crewmembers from a cargo ship that sank early Wednesday. Officials said only one of them remained conscious, but they did not immediately confirm any deaths.
South Korean and Japanese coast guard vessels and aircraft as well as two commercial cargo ships were continuing to search for the 10 missing crewmembers but the efforts were being slowed by strong winds and waves, South Korean officials said.
Gold prices traded in a tight range on Wednesday as investors stayed away from taking big bets ahead of U.S. economic growth data this week, while expectations of slower interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve kept bullion's outlook bright
Indian stocks were poised to open lower on Wednesday, on weak economic data from the U.S., which hinted at rising fears of recession, and weak growth outlook from companies.
India's NSE stock futures listed on the Singapore exchange were down 0.19% at 18,099.50, as of 07:37 a.m. IST.
Advertising spend on Twitter Inc dropped by 71% in December, data from an advertising research firm showed, as top advertisers slashed their spending on the social-media platform after Elon Musk's takeover.
SBM Bank (India) is engaging with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to address "supervisory concerns", the lender said in an email to a customer reviewed by Reuters, days after the regulator barred it from some transactions.
