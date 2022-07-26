Business news LIVE: 5G auction begins, 4 companies in battle
Today’s top business news, equity market updates, economic activities and news updates. Know all about the latest news for 26 July 2022 from Live Mint
The country's biggest major telecom companies are bidding for 5G spectrum on Tuesday. The battle has become interesting as billionaire Gautam Adani is competing with Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio, Sunil Mittal-led Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea in the race to bid for 5G spectrum.
The bidding is scheduled to continue till 6 pm and will carry over into the next day if there exists a demand for spectrum and bidders are putting in bids.
In addition to this, Gautam Adani earlier in the day spoke at his's annual shareholders meeting. He stated that the group is investing USD 70 billion in a new energy business that will turn India from net importer of oil, to an exporter of green hydrogen.
Meanwhile, the Sensex has extended losses in the day and the Nifty is trading near 15,500.
Bidding began for 72 GHz of spectrum for which telecom operators demanded 30 years allocation but the government decided to keep it 20 years. After the recommendation of TRAI, government also accepted easy payment terms in which telecom operators will have comfort of paying equal installments for 20 years. The operators can also surrender the spectrum after 10 years if they don't find it profitable.
5G auction will be held low-frequency bands (600 MHz, 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1,800 MHz, 2,100 MHz and 2,300 MHz), mid-frequency bands (3,300 MHz) and high-frequency bands (26 GHz).
