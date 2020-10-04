Business optimism returning, economic recovery to be L-shaped: Axis Bank MD

It can be noted that the country's GDP contracted by nearly a fourth in the June quarter and everybody is watching for signs of revival. Some analysts feel the encouraging data for the last month can be a sign of pent-up demand."My assessment is that the macro situation has improved quite a bit, especially in the last month or so. I'm seeing a clear return of optimism and this is evident when I converse with CEOs of various organisations and when I see our own new loan enquiries, credit card spends and account openings," Chaudhry told PTI in an interaction.