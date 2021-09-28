Business resumption at record high, but likely an aberration: Nomura

Economic indicators show that business resumption has hit record high but a sharp rise in the Apple driving data has likely masked an otherwise modest increase of overall business activities, according to Nomura.

The Nomura India Business Resumption Index (NIBRI), which tracks high frequency data, shot up to a record high of 105.0 for the week ending 26 September from 100.5 the prior week. This was well above the end-August peak of 102.8, which was followed by a plateau for the next three weeks at 100.8 (pre-pandemic level is 100).

The rise was primarily due to a sharp 18 percentage points (pp) spike in the Apple driving index over the week, which reflects higher traffic localized in the cities of Hyderabad and Pune, said Sonal Varma and Aurodeep Nandi, both economists at Nomura.

In the same period, Google workplace index rose by 3.4 pp and the retail and recreation index fell by 0.1 pp. Power demand registered tepid growth of 0.8% week-on-week after three consecutive weeks of contraction. The labour participation rate picked up to 41.3% from 39.8% the previous week.

Excluding the Apple driving index, Nomura estimates the NIBRI rose by a more modest 2 pp. Among other indicators, GST e-way bills in September have underwhelmed, and credit growth has been sluggish at 6.7% year-on-year, although railway freight and passenger revenues have improved.

“The upcoming festive season in Q4 2021 and the release of the arrears of ‘dearness allowance’ for public sector employees, should support consumption, although supply-side bottlenecks may weigh on near-term manufacturing growth," said Varma and Nandi.

Meanwhile, QuantEco’s DART (Daily Activity and Recovery Tracker) Index for week ending 26 September rose marginally to 110.9 continuing to remain at a post pandemic peak.

“Economic recovery remained intact in September, taking forward gains clocked in August when the DART index had crossed the baseline of 100 and attained a post-pandemic peak. Not surprisingly, while the incremental gains were marginal, the onset of the festive season pulled the DART index higher to fresh post-pandemic peaks in three of the four weeks of September," said QuantEco Research.

With higher supplies of Covishield and Johnson & Johnson both on the anvil, QuantEco estimates nearly 100% of the adult population can get partially vaccinated by end of the year. Amid adequate supplies, India is also expected to resume vaccine exports next month onwards.

