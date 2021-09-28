Business resumption at record high, but likely an aberration: Nomura

The Nomura India Business Resumption Index (NIBRI), which tracks high frequency data, shot up to a record high of 105.0 for the week ending 26 September from 100.5 the prior week. This was well above the end-August peak of 102.8, which was followed by a plateau for the next three weeks at 100.8 (pre-pandemic level is 100).

