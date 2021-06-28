Business resumption races towards pre-second wave levels: Nomura

MUMBAI: As the Indian economy gradually tries to ease itself out of the strict lockdowns in different states, business resumption is catching up speed. According to Nomura, business resumption is racing towards levels seen during pre-second covid wave.

The Nomura India Business Resumption Index (NIBRI), which tracks high frequency data, rose for the fifth consecutive week to 86.7 for the week ended 27 June from 80.7 the previous week and is now only 13.3 percentage points below pre-pandemic levels.

“Although the vaccination pace accelerated last week, until it becomes more widespread, a third wave is a key risk with increasing mobility. Last week, the state of Maharashtra partially reimposed restrictions: a positive preemptive step to balance lives and livelihoods. Notwithstanding this risk, we see the business cycle as headed higher," said Sonal Varma and Aurodeep Nandi, economists, Nomura.

Outside NIBRI, other ultra-high frequency indicators reflec﻿t a mixed performance for the goods sector in June, with the pace of increase in good and services taxes (GST) E-way bills matching April's levels but daily railway freight revenues declining, while higher mobility suggests a pickup in services, especially transportation. This is consistent with view that May was the worst hit and a sequential recovery is likely in June, Varma and Nandi said.

During the week, mobility indicators like Google’s workplace and retail & recreation mobility indices increased by 4.1pp and 8.4pp, respectively, from the previous week, while the Apple driving index rose by 14.7pp. Power demand surged by a steep 7.8% week-on-week after a 2.2% decline the previous week, while the labour participation rate inched down to 39.6% from 40.5%.

