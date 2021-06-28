Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Business resumption races towards pre-second wave levels: Nomura

Business resumption races towards pre-second wave levels: Nomura

Premium
Although the vaccination pace accelerated last week, until it becomes more widespread, a third wave is a key risk with increasing mobility. (Photo: Mint)
1 min read . 05:22 PM IST Nasrin Sultana

  • Ultra-high frequency indicators reflec﻿t a mixed performance for the goods sector in June, with the pace of increase in GST E-way bills matching April's but daily railway freight revenues declining. Higher mobility suggests a pickup in services, especially transportation

MUMBAI: As the Indian economy gradually tries to ease itself out of the strict lockdowns in different states, business resumption is catching up speed. According to Nomura, business resumption is racing towards levels seen during pre-second covid wave.

MUMBAI: As the Indian economy gradually tries to ease itself out of the strict lockdowns in different states, business resumption is catching up speed. According to Nomura, business resumption is racing towards levels seen during pre-second covid wave.

The Nomura India Business Resumption Index (NIBRI), which tracks high frequency data, rose for the fifth consecutive week to 86.7 for the week ended 27 June from 80.7 the previous week and is now only 13.3 percentage points below pre-pandemic levels.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The Nomura India Business Resumption Index (NIBRI), which tracks high frequency data, rose for the fifth consecutive week to 86.7 for the week ended 27 June from 80.7 the previous week and is now only 13.3 percentage points below pre-pandemic levels.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

“Although the vaccination pace accelerated last week, until it becomes more widespread, a third wave is a key risk with increasing mobility. Last week, the state of Maharashtra partially reimposed restrictions: a positive preemptive step to balance lives and livelihoods. Notwithstanding this risk, we see the business cycle as headed higher," said Sonal Varma and Aurodeep Nandi, economists, Nomura.

Outside NIBRI, other ultra-high frequency indicators reflec﻿t a mixed performance for the goods sector in June, with the pace of increase in good and services taxes (GST) E-way bills matching April's levels but daily railway freight revenues declining, while higher mobility suggests a pickup in services, especially transportation. This is consistent with view that May was the worst hit and a sequential recovery is likely in June, Varma and Nandi said.

During the week, mobility indicators like Google’s workplace and retail & recreation mobility indices increased by 4.1pp and 8.4pp, respectively, from the previous week, while the Apple driving index rose by 14.7pp. Power demand surged by a steep 7.8% week-on-week after a 2.2% decline the previous week, while the labour participation rate inched down to 39.6% from 40.5%.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!