Business resumption races towards pre-second wave levels: Nomura

Outside NIBRI, other ultra-high frequency indicators reflec﻿t a mixed performance for the goods sector in June, with the pace of increase in good and services taxes (GST) E-way bills matching April's levels but daily railway freight revenues declining, while higher mobility suggests a pickup in services, especially transportation. This is consistent with view that May was the worst hit and a sequential recovery is likely in June, Varma and Nandi said.

