Business resumption remains high at the cusp of third covid wave: Nomura

Nomura said India seems to be on the cusp of a third wave. New daily cases rose to 33,750 yesterday from 6,500 a week ago. Maharashtra, Delhi and West Bengal are at the forefront, but case numbers in other states are also rising sharply, with 1,700 confirmed Omicron cases so far. The vaccination pace rose to 6.5 million per day in December from 5.4 million per day in November, with 44% of the population fully vaccinated.