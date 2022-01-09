NEW DELHI : Issuing guidelines on tax recovery proceedings, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has said that erring business will get 'reasonable time' to explain reasons behind the mismatch in turnover reported in sales return GSTR-1 and tax payment form 3B before initiating any recovery action for short payment or non-payment of taxes.

To curb the menace of fake billing, the government had last year amended the GST law, and under the new changes—effective from January 1— the GST officers are allowed to directly initiate recovery action against those errant businesses which showed higher sales in monthly return GSTR-1 but under-report it while tax payment in GSTR-3B.

So far, under the GST law, show-cause notices were first issued, and then a recovery process was initiated against a business if a mismatch was reported in GSTR-1 and GSTR-3B.

The CBIC issued the new guidelines on Jan 7 after several trade organizations raised doubt regarding the modalities for initiation of the recovery proceedings.

The apex indirect tax body said the concerned businesses need an opportunity to explain the reasons behind the short payment or non-payment of the amount of self-assessed tax liability after several trade organizations raised doubt regarding the modalities for initiation of the recovery proceedings.

The indirect tax body further said in some cases there may be a genuine reason for the difference between the details of outward supplies declared in GSTR-1 and those declared in GSTR-3B.

The CBIC said the GST law permits rectification of typographical errors or omissions in the GSTR-1 or GSTR-3B of a particular month, in the returns or tax payment forms of subsequent months.

There may also be cases, where a supply could not be declared by the registered person in GSTR-I of an earlier tax period, though the tax on the same was paid by correctly reporting the said supply in GSTR-3B. The details of such supply may now be reported by the registered person in the GSTR-I of the current tax period, the CBIC added.

"In such cases, there could be a mismatch between GSTR-l and GSTR-3B (liability reported in GSTR-I> tax paid in GSTR-3B) in the current tax period.

“Therefore, in all such cases, an opportunity needs to be provided to the concerned registered person to explain the differences between GSTR-I and GSTR-3B, if any, and for short payment or non-payment of the amount of self-assessed tax liability and interest thereon, before any action under Section 79 of the Act is taken for recovery of the said amount," the CBIC said.

"If the concerned person is able to justify the differences between GSTR-I and GSTR-3B, or is able to explain the reasons of such short-payment or non-payment of tax, to the satisfaction of the proper officer, or pays the amount such short paid or not paid, then there may not be any requirement to initiate proceedings for recovery under section 79," the CBIC said.

However, if the registered person either fails to reply to the communication, or fails to make the payment of such amount short paid or not paid, within the time prescribed in the communication, or fails to explain the reasons for such difference/short payment of tax to the satisfaction of the proper officer, then the tax officer may proceed for recovery, it added.

