Business tycoon Pallonji Mistry dies at 93

Business tycoon Pallonji Mistry dies at 931 min read . 09:05 AM IST
- Shapoorji Pallonji group chairman and billionaire industrialist Pallonji Mistry passes away in Mumbai, company sources told Mint.
Shapoorji Pallonji group chairman and billionaire industrialist Pallonji Mistry passed away in Mumbai, company sources told Mint. He was 93.
Shapoorji Pallonji group has a presence in Engineering & Construction, Infrastructure, Real Estate, Water, Energy and Financial Services. With a employee base of over 50,000 people, the group deliver end-to-end solutions across 50 nations.
The Pallonji family own 18.4% stake in Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata group.
Last year, Shapoorji Pallonji Group had sold its consumer durables business under the Eureka Forbes label to the American private equity fund Advent International. Eureka Forbes operates with brands like Aquaguard and Forbes.
