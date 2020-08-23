Business wishlist to drive the bounceback

Sunil Kumar Sinha, principal economist and director of public finance at India Ratings & Research, a ratings agency, pointed out a contradiction in the demands raised by the private sector. “The industry will obviously want GST to be rationalised because it would ease the pressure they are facing. It could help them reduce the prices of goods and services, which could be favourable for a demand pick up. However, the government’s revenue would go down further," he said. “On the other hand, the industry associations want the government to spend—if you collect less revenue, how can you spend more? This is a contradiction," he added.