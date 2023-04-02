Businesses can revoke GST registration cancellation by paying taxes and penalty before June 302 min read . Updated: 02 Apr 2023, 01:13 PM IST
- The notification clarifies that there will be no further extension of the period for filing the application for revocation of cancellation of registration in such cases.
The government has permitted businesses to apply for the revocation of GST registration cancellation by June 30, 2023, after paying the outstanding taxes, interest, and penalty.
