Businesses face losses in tax credits due to suppliers’ defaults

Since October 2019, the authorities have scaled back the extent of tax credits available to businesses where vendors have not uploaded details. Now it is capped at 5% compared to 20% in October 2019. “Clearly, enterprises need deep solutions to tackle this issue. One aspect of which is making sure vendor payments are linked to vendor compliance," said Gupta. GST, which envisages seamless flow of tax credits based on tax payment and submission of transaction details at every stage of the supply chain, allows close monitoring of compliance.

