Businesses get relief on GST interest, late fee

Given the impact of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic on the tax authorities, consultants and taxpayers, the government also gave extra time for certain procedures that have to be completed between 15 April and 30 May. These could now be completed by 31 May. These include passing orders, issuing notices or granting sanctions or approvals by any authority, commission or tribunal. Also, this will apply to filing of appeals, replies, reports, documents or records under GST laws.

