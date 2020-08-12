Businesses should reveal how they lobby to influence policies : MCA panel

Businesses will have to disclose in detail how they try to influence regulatory policies and public opinion and list the public policy positions they advocate, an expert panel set up by the corporate affairs ministry has proposed as part of a new business responsibility reporting regime.

The report of the panel which was made public by the ministry on Tuesday night has drawn up a comprehensive reporting regime for listed and unlisted businesses above a sales-or-paid up capital-linked threshold to be decided by the government to follow compulsorily. It also proposed a lite version of the reporting regime for smaller businesses to adopt voluntarily.

The reporting regime proposed that businesses have to assess their performance against specific principles of good corporate behaviour which are to be compulsorily reported and certain elements which are desirable. Disclosure of lobbying is an essential reporting requirement.

“Businesses, when engaging in influencing public and regulatory policy, should do so in a manner that is responsible and transparent," the report quoted as an essential principle for benchmarking corporate behaviour. Accordingly, businesses also have to disclose details of public policy positions advocated by it, methods resorted to for advocacy and whether information about this is available in public domain.

Businesses also have to report in this section details of adverse judicial or regulatory orders for anti-competitive conduct in the financial year under review. The proposed ‘business responsibility and sustainability report’ will in effect, act like a self-assessment of corporate conduct and character.

The other key reporting requirements relate to whether businesses have done enough for promoting equality among male, female and other genders. Companies will have to report average pay among these categories across roles ranging from board of directors to workmen to promote human rights. They also have to reveal how sustainably they source their raw materials and services.

Businesses will also have to list products or services involving environmental risks and steps taken to solve them. Share of money spent on research to improve the environmental and social impact of the business to the total research and capital spending made by the firm is another reporting area.

“With several global companies being larger than many nation states in terms of turnover, the responsibility of businesses to their stakeholders will only increase in the coming years," the report said quoting former secretary in the ministry Injeti Srinivas.

Companies also have to reveal how they respect and promote the well-being of all employees, including those in their value chains against specific benchmarks such as maternity leaves given and day care facilities offered.

While capital market regulator the SEBI will roll out the reporting framework for the top 1000 listed entities by market capitalisation by revising an existing sustainability reporting framework for them, the ministry will implement it for unlisted companies above a specified threshold.

India has been gradually raising the bar for corporate social responsibility and sustainable behaviour over the years.

