Businesses should tap investment opportunities in rural areas: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged businesses to tap emerging investment opportunities in rural areas which are increasingly getting connected to big cities with infrastructure and technology. He said such investments will make the Indian farmer and the nation prosperous and will help the country raise rise higher in the global supply chain.

Speaking at the 93rd annual general meeting of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) held virtually, Modi said the recent farm sector reforms were aimed at breaking the walls that had so far insulated agriculture and allied activities from private investment.

He sought to clear the air about farm sector reforms, amid protracted protests against the recently passed agriculture bills, saying that opening up the sector was aimed at creating opportunities for farmers.

He said past policies had created walls that hindered investments in the sector whether it was farm infrastructure, food processing or cold chain. “Now these are being removed," Modi said, adding that farmers will get access to new markets and will benefit from technology. “Cold storage infrastructure will grow and there will be more investments into agriculture. If there is going to be a beneficiary, it will be the farmers who subsist on small patches of land."

He added private sector has not explored farm sector to the extent it should have.

“This sector needs your interest and investment. In rural areas there is a lot of opportunities for agro-based industries," Modi said, adding that more than half of the country's startups are based in tier-two and tier-three towns.

“Villagers expect socioeconomic mobility. The government is working towards that. Villages and small towns will support 21st century economic growth. You should not ignore investment opportunities in villages," the prime minister said in his speech delivered in Hindi.

He also said the government’s schemes have fuelled growth of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and large industries can add to this, helping improve India’s position in the global supply chain.

