New Delhi: Many businesses are grappling with rising raw material costs, working capital needs, weakening demand and difficulties in paying wages and servicing debt, according to an industry survey.

The survey, which received 520 responses from micro firms to large businesses, revealed that three-fourth of them were struggling with rising cost of raw materials as restrictions in many parts of the country have impacted the pace of economic recovery, industry body PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry said in a statement on Monday.

The survey covered 34 industry sectors and the response comprised 33% from medium enterprises, 24% from small enterprises, 20% from large enterprises, 14% from micro enterprises and 9% responses from start-ups, the industry body said.

The other key challenges faced by businesses are availability of working capital (64%), maintaining price-cost margins/profitability (63%), weakening of demand (62%), retaining of the full workforce (61%), costs of deployed workforce (60%), payment of wages/salaries to workers/employees (55%), repayment of loans/payment of monthly instalments (53%), cost of capital (52%) and costs of compliances (51%), it said.

Although the challenges are many, the survey found that companies are prioritising vaccination of employees to tackle the situation. Businesses are also focussing on increasing sales volume, increasing the scale of business operations , enhancing competitiveness, cost cutting in operations and enhancing the price-cost margin. They are also focusing on innovation, research and development, the industry body said.

“The entire economic activity is severely impacted with the closure of offices and shops," said Sanjay Aggarwal, President of PHD Chamber, referring to the second wave of the pandemic.

Supply chain disruptions are pushing commodity prices up, which have severely impacted the margins of the businesses, he said.

