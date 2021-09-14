NEW DELHI: The National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) will choose companies for audit and financial reporting quality reviews based primarily on the financial impact the entity has on the economy, the regulator has said.

In a document showing the conclusions drawn after an extensive public consultation, NFRA said of the two criteria it uses for choosing the entities for these reviews, ‘external impact risk’ will get more weight. This identifies and measures the financial impact that a company has on the economy and environment.

The other criterion that the regulator uses is risk of material misstatement. This indicates the risk of material misstatement that may either escape the attention of auditors, or could be overlooked by auditors.

The ‘external impact risk’ indicates how systemically important the business is and what impact it may have on the economy in the event of its failure. The other criteria, ‘the risk of material mis-statement’ in the company’s disclosures, reflects the level of governance standards as well as the reputation and track record of its auditor. Well governed companies are unlikely to figure in this review given that the regulator’s time and resources are finite.

The idea is that audit quality reviews and financial reporting quality reviews target only the narrow group of high impact companies where chances of lapses are more.

“While the predominant portion of the sample will be selected on objective criteria, based on a pre-defined selection algorithm, there will be flexibility adequate to take care of emerging events and circumstances, and also to build in an element of surprise," NFRA said.

The regulator also said the algorithm will also be designed to avoid the possibility of repeated selection of only a certain class of companies while repeatedly missing out other classes of companies and auditors. “External impact factors will be accorded higher risk weight than the risk of material mis-statement, NFRA said.

