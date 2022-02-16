Businessman arrested for using Rs100 crore of bogus invoices

This case is a part of an anti-evasion drive launched by CGST, Mumbai Zone against the fraudsters and tax evaders who are creating unhealthy competition for compliant taxpayers and are defrauding the exchequer, the statement said. As a part of this drive, Navi Mumbai Commissionerate has detected tax evasion of about ₹500 crore, have recovered Rs. 20 crores and have arrested 13 persons recently, the statement said.