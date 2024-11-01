Businessman in Punjab gifts ₹18 lakh Rolex watch to contractor for building his dream home

  • Rajinder Singh Roopra was gifted Rolex Oyster Perpetual Sky-Dweller for his exceptional craftsmanship, which resembles a traditional Rajasthani fort.

Updated1 Nov 2024, 07:23 PM IST
On Rolex's official website, the luxury watch features Yellow Rolesor (two-tone) material, a Jubilee bracelet, and a Champagne Dial. (Photographer: Arnd Wiegmann/Bloomberg/File)
On Rolex's official website, the luxury watch features Yellow Rolesor (two-tone) material, a Jubilee bracelet, and a Champagne Dial.

Remember the old Indian kings who used to gift jewels, ornaments and properties to their servants to fulfil their wishes or give them some good news? In Punjab, not a king but a businessman has gifted a Rolex watch to the contractor who built his home on a sprawling 9-acre estate in Zirakpur.

According to a report by NDTV, businessman Gurdip Dev Bath gifted Rajinder Singh Roopra the luxury Rolex watch in recognition of his commitment to 'quality, speed of delivery, and meticulous attention to detail'.

Rajinder Singh Roopra was gifted Rolex Oyster Perpetual Sky-Dweller for his exceptional craftsmanship, which resembles a traditional Rajasthani fort. The report also shared a photograph of the luxury watch that Bath gifted to Roopra.

Watch specifications:

On Rolex's official website, the luxury watch features Yellow Rolesor (two-tone) material, a Jubilee bracelet, and a Champagne Dial. The Rolex Oyster Perpetual Sky-Dweller’s MRP is about 18 lakh.

About the house:

Bath's house looks like a modern-day fortress with two lions roaring at the entrance. Flanked by trees and shrubs on either side, the centre lies a grand fountain. The contractor has used white colour and kept a sweeping boundary wall around the building.

Apart from this, the palatial house boasts expansive halls and distinctive architectural features. It was built in 2 years with a daily workforce of more than 200 labourers after being designed by architect Ranjodh Singh.

What Bath said?

“This is not just a house; it’s a statement of grandeur, carefully designed and constructed to reflect timeless elegance," NDTV quoted Bath as saying.

He added, “His commitment to timelines, coupled with a remarkable eye for detail, provided more than I could have asked for. Roopra not only met but exceeded the family’s expectations throughout the project."

The contractor from Punjab’s Shahkot – Rajinder Singh Roopra – expressed that working on such a large property was both rewarding and challenging.

First Published:1 Nov 2024, 07:23 PM IST
Businessman in Punjab gifts ₹18 lakh Rolex watch to contractor for building his dream home

