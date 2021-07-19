OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Actress Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra arrested in pornographic films creation case

Mumbai: Businessman and husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, was arrested on Monday by the Mumbai police in a case related to alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps, a senior official said.

Kundra, arrested by the crime branch, appears to be the key conspirator of the case, he said. "There was a case registered with the Crime Branch Mumbai in Feb 2021 about creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some Apps. We’ve arrested Mr Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidences regarding this," the Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale said in a statement.

The investigation is in progress, he added.

The case was registered with Crime Branch Mumbai in February this year about the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

