Businessman and husband of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra and one more person named Ryan Tharp have been sent to police custody in connection with the case of creation of pornographic films and publishing them through apps, said an official.

The development comes after Raj Kundra and one Ryan Tharp were brought to Mumbai's Esplanade Court earlier today.

Late Monday night, Mumbai Police had arrested Kundra for allegedly producing and broadcasting pornographic films online, six years after the businessman was banned from cricket-related activities over match-fixing charges.

Police announced Kundra's arrest late Monday, calling the 45-year-old "the key conspirator" in a case involving the creation and publication of adult films via internet apps.

"We have sufficient evidence regarding this," police said in a press release, adding that investigations were ongoing.

Earlier today, the police arrested one more person in the porn films case. The accused, identified as Ryan Thorpe, was arrested from his office on Monday night along with businessman Raj Kundra after an enquiry into the matter, the police official said.

According to news agency PTI sources, Thorpe was working on a senior position with an app firm.

The arrest is the latest scandal to hit Kundra, who has two children with Shetty, the 2007 winner of British reality show "Celebrity Big Brother".

In 2015, Kundra was banned for life from all cricket-related activities, following an investigation into match-fixing during his stint as the co-owner with Shetty of the Rajasthan Royals, a franchise in the hugely successful Indian Premier League.

