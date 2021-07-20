Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Businessman Raj Kundra, one more person sent to police custody till 23 July in porn films case

Businessman Raj Kundra, one more person sent to police custody till 23 July in porn films case

Premium
Actress Shilpa Shetty's husband & businessman Raj Kundra and one Ryan Tharp brought to Mumbai's Esplanade Court.
1 min read . 02:36 PM IST Livemint

Police announced Kundra's arrest late Monday, calling the 45-year-old 'the key conspirator' in a case involving the creation and publication of adult films via internet apps

Businessman and husband of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra and one more person named Ryan Tharp have been sent to police custody in connection with the case of creation of pornographic films and publishing them through apps, said an official.

Businessman and husband of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra and one more person named Ryan Tharp have been sent to police custody in connection with the case of creation of pornographic films and publishing them through apps, said an official.

The development comes after Raj Kundra and one Ryan Tharp were brought to Mumbai's Esplanade Court earlier today.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The development comes after Raj Kundra and one Ryan Tharp were brought to Mumbai's Esplanade Court earlier today.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Late Monday night, Mumbai Police had arrested Kundra for allegedly producing and broadcasting pornographic films online, six years after the businessman was banned from cricket-related activities over match-fixing charges.

Police announced Kundra's arrest late Monday, calling the 45-year-old "the key conspirator" in a case involving the creation and publication of adult films via internet apps.

"We have sufficient evidence regarding this," police said in a press release, adding that investigations were ongoing.

Earlier today, the police arrested one more person in the porn films case. The accused, identified as Ryan Thorpe, was arrested from his office on Monday night along with businessman Raj Kundra after an enquiry into the matter, the police official said.

According to news agency PTI sources, Thorpe was working on a senior position with an app firm.

The arrest is the latest scandal to hit Kundra, who has two children with Shetty, the 2007 winner of British reality show "Celebrity Big Brother".

`

In 2015, Kundra was banned for life from all cricket-related activities, following an investigation into match-fixing during his stint as the co-owner with Shetty of the Rajasthan Royals, a franchise in the hugely successful Indian Premier League.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!