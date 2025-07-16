Businessman Sujit Patkar, alleged aide of Sanjay Raut, gets bail in COVID-19 jumbo centre scam

Businessman Sujit Patkar, an alleged aide of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, received bail on Wednesday by the Bombay High Court in a multi-crore COVID-19 jumbo centre scam being probed by the Enforcement Directorate, reported PTI.

Considering Sanjay Raut's time spent in jail following his arrest in July 2023, the delay in the commencement of the trial, and parity with the co-accused, a bench of Justice Amit Borkar granted him bail.

"In view of the aforesaid circumstances and taking into consideration a period of custody undergone by the applicant, ground of parity of co-accused and delay in commencement of trial, this court is of the opinion that the applicant is entitled to be released on bail," PTI quoted the bench as saying.

Sujit Patkar was ordered to furnish a personal bond of ₹1 lakh and was imposed a few other conditions.

Moved Bombay High Court: Patkar had moved the HC for relief after a special court rejected his bail plea last November.

In the ruling, the special court had observed that Patkar and his partners entered into a criminal conspiracy and played with the lives of people during the pandemic instead of saving lives.

The Enforcement Directorate in July 2023 arrested Patkar on allegations that he and the other accused cheated the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) through under-deployment of doctors and staff after securing a contract to run a COVID jumbo centre.

Investigators alleged a conspiracy to generate proceeds of crime by producing fake bills and vouchers.

Patkar was one of the four partners of Lifeline Hospital Management Services that was awarded the contract to run a COVID-19 jumbo centre in Worli.

The ED had lodged a money laundering case based on an FIR registered by the Mumbai Police against Patkar.

