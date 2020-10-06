Businessman takes inspiration from Youtube to rob two banks, arrested

"He wanted to recoup losses suffered during the lockdown and robbed two banks of ₹12 lakh in Bhubaneswar. He looted the Indian Overseas Bank, near Infocity area on September 7, and the Bank of India's Barimunda branch in Mancheswar area on September 28. He got the idea of robbing bank while watching YouTube videos and used a toy gun to rob the two banks. Police recovered cash amounting to over ₹10 lakh and seized the vehicle and the toy gun used in the robbery," said the police commissioner during a press conference.