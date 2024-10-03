Buy alcohol at ₹99 in Andhra Pradesh under new liquor policy from THIS date

Andhra Pradesh's new excise policy will allow established liquor brands to be sold affordably. The government aims to generate 5,500 crore in revenue through 3,736 licensed private shops, with 340 reserved for the 'Geetha Kulalu' community.

3 Oct 2024
Bottles of whisky at a shop at the Pernod Ricard SA Chuan Malt Whisky Distillery in Emeishan, Sichuan Province, China, on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. Pernod Ricard SA launched its first China-made whisky as the alcohol giant looks to tap rising local demand for premium liquor despite the country�s sluggish economic recovery. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg
Bottles of whisky at a shop at the Pernod Ricard SA Chuan Malt Whisky Distillery in Emeishan, Sichuan Province, China, on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. Pernod Ricard SA launched its first China-made whisky as the alcohol giant looks to tap rising local demand for premium liquor despite the country�s sluggish economic recovery. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

All established liquor brands will be sold at affordable rates in Andhra Pradesh under the new excise policy, set to come into effect on 12 October. The policy, approved by the State Cabinet on 18 September, would enable consumers to buy 180 ml of liquor of any brand for 99, reported The Hindu.

The Andhra Pradesh government is introducing a new policy to sell spirits like Haryana and others to boost its revenue from alcohol. According to PTI, the decision is likely to help the state government rake in 5,500 crore revenue. After 12 October, 3,736 notified private shops across the state will get the license to sell liquor at retail price.

The period of license for selling IMFL (Indian-made foreign liquor) and FL (foreign liquor) will be granted to private persons or entities through a selection process, reported the news agency citing the government notification. The licence for selling IMFL and FL by shops will be valid from October 12, 2024 to September 30, 2026.

340 shops to be available for the ‘Geetha Kulalu’ community

Out of the total number of shots to be licensed for the next two years, as many as 340 shops will be reserved for allocation to 'Geetha Kulalu' (a toddy tapping community) to empower them and promote equity and social justice.

The shops will be selected through a lottery system, and applicants can apply for multiple shops. The applicants must deposit a non-refundable fee of 2 lakh for each shop. The new excise policy is likely to generate a revenue of 5,500 crore.

Premium liquor stores in Andhra Pradesh

Applicants can also apply for premium store licenses under a special category of the excise policy scheme. As per the order, to provide an enhanced and high-end retail experience within Andhra Pradesh, the state government will issue a total of 12 Premium Store License.

These stores will be located across major cities including Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Rajamahendravaram, Kakinada, Guntur, Nellore, Kurnool, Kadapa, Anantapur or any other city as notified by the state government from time to time.

3 Oct 2024
Buy alcohol at ₹99 in Andhra Pradesh under new liquor policy from THIS date

