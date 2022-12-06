Buy gold at ATMs: India's first gold ATM comes up in Hyderabad1 min read . Updated: 06 Dec 2022, 08:33 AM IST
Now, buying gold will be as easy as taking out money from an ATM machine. Yes, if you are planning to buy the yellow metal, you can do so without visiting physical jewellery stores. The Hyderabad-based Goldsikka Pvt Ltd has set up a gold ATM , which is claimed to be the country’s first real-time gold dispensing machine.