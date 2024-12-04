India's food regulator has reclassified packaged drinking water as a 'high-risk food category,' requiring stricter safety measures and inspections. This shift aims to enhance consumer protection and ensure better quality control in the bottled water industry, following concerns over contamination and poor handling.

India's food regulator, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), has reclassified packaged drinking water and mineral water as a "high-risk food category".

The order is effective immediately and follows an order dated 29 November, requiring manufacturers to undergo mandatory third-party food safety audits and comply with enhanced quality standards.

The reclassification by the (FSSAI) follows recent amendments to the Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restrictions on Sales) Regulations, 2011, which previously removed mandatory BIS certification requirements for certain food products.

What are ‘high-risk’ foods? According to FSSAI, high-risk foods are those that pose a higher risk of food poisoning due to contamination, poor storage, or poor handling. They require closer and regular inspections.

Moreover, they also need to follow stricter norms of safety to be considered safe for consumption.

Packaged drinking water in 'high-risk food' category: What does it mean for you This reclassification means that these products will have to comply with stricter regulatory controls and annual facility inspections.

Central licence holders in this category need to submit to annual inspections aimed at mitigating potential health risks associated with packaged water production.

The reclassification has been designed to strengthen consumer protection and maintain rigorous quality control in the packaged water industry.

The industry had been demanding the removal of dual certification from the BIS and FSSAI, in a bid to streamline the process.

In October, the Centre had eliminated the need to obtain BIS certification on packaged water.

How does the inspection take place? The regular inspections are done by food safety officers. Later, food commissioners in each state and union territory check the progress of the inspections.