BVR Subrahmanyam appointed NITI Aayog CEO, Parameswaran lyer moves to World Bank as ED
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved Subrahmanyam's appointment for a period of two years from the date of assumption of the charge of the post
Former IAS officer BVR Subrahmanyam was appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer of Niti Aayog on Monday. The former Commerce Secretary takes over from Parameswaran lyer, who has been named as the Executive Director of World Bank.
