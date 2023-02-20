Home / News / India /  BVR Subrahmanyam appointed NITI Aayog CEO, Parameswaran lyer moves to World Bank as ED
Former IAS officer BVR Subrahmanyam was appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer of Niti Aayog on Monday. The former Commerce Secretary takes over from Parameswaran lyer, who has been named as the Executive Director of World Bank.

According to an official communique, the Appointments Committee has greenlit Subrahmanyam's posting for a period of two years from the date on which he assumed charges. 

Meanwhile, Iyer will be replacing Rajesh Khullar - a 1988 batch IAS officer who has been repatriated to his cadre state Haryana. She has been appointed to the role for a tenure of three years. 

Subrahmanyam is a 1987 batch IAS officer who had previously served as Commerce Secretary with the Central government. Prior to that, he had been the Principal Secretary - Finance department of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Subrahmanyam has previously served in the Prime Minister's Office - under both Manmohan Singh and Narendra Modi. In between his stints at the PMO office he had worked with the World Bank. 

Hailing from Andhra Pradesh, he holds an engineering degree as well as a management degree from the London Business School. In March 2015, Subrahmanyam was shifted to Chhattisgarh following a personal request from then CM Raman Singh. He had played a prominent role in containing insurgency within the state during his tenure.

