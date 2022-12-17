"Green hydrogen is the fuel for the future. India is in an excellent position to shape itself as an energy exporter and this can only be possible due to the potential of green hydrogen in India. In near future, green hydrogen will be a source of energy in the aviation, railway, road transport, chemical and fertilizer industries. India's potential to become a global manufacturing hub and exporter of green hydrogen in near future. Sustainability is also increasingly recognized as an important part of the construction industry", he said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}