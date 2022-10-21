By the year 2023, over 30 lakh govt officials in the country will be trained and exposed to emerging technologies like AI, machine learning, blockchain for effective governance and service delivery at the grassroot, said Union Minister for state for Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh on Friday.
Addressing the two-day workshop on ‘Emerging Technology for Good Governance’ for heads of Central Training Institutions (CTIs) and State level Administrative Training Institutions (ATIs) at IIPA, the minister said that through CTIs, ATIs and iGOT-MK (Integrated Government Online Training-Mission Karmayogi) the modern technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), will be disseminated to 30 lakhs Central and State govt officials.
Singh added that there are 25 Central Training Institutions, 33 State level Administrative Training Institutions and other civil service training institutions along with Capacity Building Commission along with the Wadhwani Institute of Technology and Policy (WITP) will jointly achieve this noble mission.
“Artificial Intelligence(A-I) and Machine Learning can detect frauds in GST and Income Tax returns, Blockchain for securing Records and Certificates and Data driven Decision Making through use of Analytics and said civil servants will soon use these techniques in day-today work and administration," he said.
The minister said that the Indian growth story under PM Modi has been driven largely by technology adoption in governance, be the use of Aadhaar for Vaccine rollout and vaccine delivery through Drones in difficult areas or the JAM (short for Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile) trinity to link Jan Dhan accounts, mobile numbers and Aadhaar cards of Indians to plug the leakages of government subsidies through DBT and Unified Payments Interface (UPI).
“It is rather evident that in times of uncertainty and changing governance issues, technology is and will be our go-to resource. For a nation as big and diverse as India, the adoption of technology is rather mandatory to ensure far reach of governance. The government though plays a delicate balancing role between using and promoting technologies, it becomes crucial that decision makers at the forefront – Civil Servants - truly realise the potentials and fallacies of emerging technologies such as AI, ML and Data analytics," Singh added.
He further said that the course on emerging technology that the citizens have been undertaking is designed with similar perspective. “The eight domains are what is considered emerging technologies of present. The course covers following key technologies- Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Deep Learning, Computer Vision, Natural Language Processing, Internet of Things, Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality, Data Analytics, Drones and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and Blockchain."
