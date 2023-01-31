'By 2047 have to build India that will be aatmanirbhar', says President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu addressed the joint session of the parliament for the first time on Tuesday. She stressed on the need for 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' for the country to grow and urged people to put in their best to build in the next 25 years a developed India

In her first speech to joint session of the Parliament as the Budget session began, she said that said 'Amrit Kaal', is the time to build an India which is 'aatmanirbhar' (self reliant) and also fulfils its humanitarian obligations.

She focused on the government's various programs and schemes that have benefitted all.

Here are some of the top quotes by President Droupadi Murmu:

1) In her speech she said that by 2047 we have to build India that will be 'self-reliant' and capable of fulfilling humanitarian duties.

"By 2047, we have to build a nation that will be connected to the pride of the past and which will have all the golden chapters of modernity. We have to build an India that will be 'aatmanirbhar' and capable to fulfill its humanitarian duties."

She said that India's 'self confidence is at its highest and it is providing solutions to the world.

“Today, India's self-confidence is at its highest and the world is looking at her from a different perspective. India is providing solutions to the world, "she said.

2) She said that India has a stable, fearless and decisive government that is working towards realising big dreams.

"Today, there is a stable, fearless and decisive government in the country that is working towards realising the big dreams, From surgical strike to strict action against terrorism, giving befitting response on LoC and LAC, to abrogating Article 370 in J&K and abolishing Triple Talaq, this government's identity has been that of a decisive one," she said.

It will be an India with no poverty and a prosperous middle class and whose youth and women are at the vanguard of guiding the nation, she said.

"The benefit of a stable and decisive government is being reaped by us against the biggest crisis in 100 years and in tackling the situation that arose after it. Wherever there is political instability anywhere in the world, those countries are surrounded by a massive crisis. But due to the decisions my government took in the national interest, India is in a better position as compared to other countries," said President.

The President noted that 'Garibi hatao' in not just a slogan anymore, but the government is working to have a permanent solution to the problems of the poor

"About 11 crore families have been connected with piped water supply in three years under the Jal Jeevan Mission," she said

"My government is of the clear opinion that corruption is the biggest enemy of democracy and social justice. To seize the property of fugitive economic offenders, my government passed the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act," said President Murmu.

3) Government worked for every section of society without any discrimination, said President

"My government has worked for every section of society without any discrimination. As a result of the efforts of my government in the last few years, many basic facilities have either reached 100% population or are very close to that target," she said.

4) She spoke on women empowerment and women in all fields

"Women empowerment has been at the core of all schemes introduced by my govt. Today, we're seeing the success of 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao'. For the first time in the country, no. of women is more than men and the health of women has also improved more than before,"

She siad that the goverment has ensured that there is no obstacle for women to work in any sector. "From Sainik schools to Military schools are daughters are getting training," she said.

She said about 3 lakh women farmers have been benefitted from PM-KISAN scheme under which ₹54,000 crore has been transferred to them so far.

"Under PM-KISAN, more than ₹2.25 lakh crore has been transferred. Important thing is that about 3 lakh are women farmers," Murmu said.

About ₹54,000 crore has been transferred to these small women farmers, she said.

5) "India today is in a much better position compared to other nations because of the government's policy decisions. No one wants shortcut politics, people want a permanent solution to problems," she said.

6) She spoke on the development projects like modern parliament to Ayodhya Dham

On one side Ayodhya Dham being developed,& on the other side, a modern Parliament is being constructed. While redevelopment of Kedarnath Dham & development of Kashi Vishwanath Dham corridor & Mahakal project completed, simultaneously medical college being made in every district," she said.

7) President Murmu on manufacturing capabilities and exports

Manufacturing capacity in India is on the rise, international manufacturers are coming to India, said President Murmu. She sai dthat India is heading towards manufacturing of semi-conductors, airplane parts. Imports of toys have fallen 70%, exports are up over 60%t, she noted.

"As a result of new initiatives by my government, our defence exports have increased six times. I am proud that today the first indigenous aircraft carrier in the form of INS Vikrant has also joined our Navy," said President Murmu

8) President Murmu spoken on urban transportation and said that the metro network has been increased by 3 times in the last 8 years and new metro network now being setup in 27 cities in India.

"Reducing pollution in cities is a major focus of the government," she said. National highway network has growth over 55% in eight years, she added.