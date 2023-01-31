'By 2047 have to build India that will be aatmanirbhar', says President Murmu

'By 2047 have to build India that will be aatmanirbhar', says President Murmu5 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 01:16 PM IST
In her first speech to joint session of the Parliament as the Budget session began, she said that said 'Amrit Kaal', is the time to build an India which is 'aatmanirbhar' (self reliant) and also fulfils its humanitarian obligations
President Droupadi Murmu addressed the joint session of the parliament for the first time on Tuesday. She stressed on the need for 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' for the country to grow and urged people to put in their best to build in the next 25 years a developed India
