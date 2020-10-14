By when can India have complete hypersonic cruise missile system? DRDO reveals

In the next four to five years, the Defence Research and Development Organisation ( DRDO ) says it might develop a complete hypersonic cruise missile system to boost India's missile strike capabilities. The complete hypersonic cruise missile system will have the capability to strike its targets at speeds at least double than that of world's present fastest BrahMos supersonic cruise missile.

Earlier on 7 September, the DRDO testfired the Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle (HSTDV), which is expected to lay the foundation for the development of a hypersonic cruise missile system. The successful test of the HSTDV, conducted by the DRDO, puts India in an elite group of nations that possess hypersonic cruise-vehicle technology.

Giving details of the HSTDV testfiring to news agency ANI, DRDO chief Dr G Satheesh Reddy said the cruise missiles are the one which flies at a lower altitude.

"In that cruise missile, we have varieties called Subsonic cruise missile, Supersonic cruise missile and then hypersonic cruise missiles. The hypersonic cruise missiles are the one which actually travels at six times, seven times..eight times..more than that the speed of sound which is approximate about 300 metre per second on the surface of the earth," the DRDO chief said.

"This one what we have attempted has got a scramjet engine, which works at the hypersonic speed breathing the air in the atmosphere, taking the oxygen in the atmosphere and then burns it and that happens at the hypersonic speed," Reddy added.

Reddy also said that the scramjet engine developed by the DRDO has been tested for a specific time to see how it is working. "It has been scramjet vehicle which is the hypersonic cruise vehicle, has been taken to a designated height and released at the specific Mach number and then the engine has been ignited and the engine has been tested," he said.

The DRDO chief said this was the first time that India's premier defense research agency has done such an experiment for a good amount of time and "it has successfully worked and hence it paves the way for us to work on these technologies for longer ranges."

When asked how long will take for a hypersonic cruise missile system to be fully developed, Reddy stated, "It will take probably about four to five years for us to work on all these things and realise a complete missile system working for some good amount of range."

On the comparison with the speeds of the further hypersonic cruise missile with the existing BrahMos supersonic cruise missile system, he said it will be at least double of that speed at around six to seven Mach.

India test fires BrahMos supersonic cruise missile

A few days back, India successfully test fired the supersonic cruise missile BrahMos having a range of around 400 km, according to reports.

The BrahMos cruise missile travels at a speed of Mach 2.8, nearly three times that of sound. The test firing of the missile was carried out by the DRDO off the coast of Balasore in Odisha.

BrahMos Aerospace, an India-Russian joint venture, produces the supersonic cruise missile that can be launched from submarines, ships, aircraft, or from land platforms.

