By widening educational gaps, pandemic threatens income mobility

The pandemic-induced school lockdown threatens to widen these fault lines even further, with children in poorer and under-educated families falling far behind peers. Already, the length of school closures in the country are among the highest in the world. While this has affected over 300 million children across India, those without access to smartphones or a family member to help them with their lessons have been hit the hardest. The temptation to drop out of school to boost sagging family incomes is also the highest among this group. And yet, these children are least likely to receive attention from teachers and schools, survey data from the non-profit Pratham shows.

