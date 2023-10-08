BYD execs fail to get Indian visas
In the absence of Indian visas, meetings between BYD and Megha Engineering and Infrastructure executives are being held in countries such as Nepal, Sri Lanka and China
NEW DELHI : China’s BYD Auto Co. Ltd’s executives have been unable to secure Indian visas for at least over a year, precluding in-person meetings with representatives of Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd in India for their electric vehicle (EV) project, two people familiar with the developments said.